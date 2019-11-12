Turkey’s Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkey’s border.
