Turkey’s Erdogan: Situation in Idlib won’t be solved until Syrian forces withdraw

The situation in Idlib in northwestern Syrian will not be resolved until Syrian government forces withdraw beyond the borders that Turkey and Russia outlined in a 2018 agreement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
