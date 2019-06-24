Turkey’s opposition strikes blow to Erdogan with Istanbul mayoral win

Turkey’s opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his policies.
