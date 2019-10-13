Turkey’s Syria advance leaves Europe with foreign fighter dilemma

European states are trying to fast-track a plan to shift thousands of foreign Islamic State militants out of Syrian prison camps and into Iraq, after the outbreak of fresh conflict in Syria raised the risk of jihadists escaping or returning home.
