Turkey’s Syria offensive ‘invasion’ of Arab land: Arab League secretary general

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Saturday called Turkey’s military operation in northeast Syria an “invasion of an Arab state’s land and an aggression on its sovereignty”.
