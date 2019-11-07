Turkish Airlines selects Global Eagle and Profen to deliver Inflight Connectivity to its narrow-body fleet

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turkish Airlines has selected Global Eagle and Profen to deliver industry-leading inflight connectivity to more than 100 narrow-body aircraft.

Passengers will have access to high quality connectivity, providing internet access inflight on the airline’s fleet of B737NG and A321 aircraft.

M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, says: “We are confident that with this partnership, Profen and Global Eagle will meet Turkish Airlines’ high expectations for effective connectivity in its fleet by delivering large-scale Inflight Connectivity (IFC) solutions. Thus, we as Turkish Airlines are pleased to have selected Profen and Global Eagle, two companies that have the competent skill-set to deliver high quality connectivity to our passengers.”

Per Norén, Global Eagle’s President, says: “By integrating our award-winning Airconnect Global Ku satellite IFC solution, Airtime Portal, content, and satellite network with Profen’s substantial teleport, regulatory, billing, and security infrastructure, we will provide Turkish Airlines’ passengers an end-to-end inflight connectivity of with high speed, full coverage and world-leading ease of access.

“Since its founding in 1933, Turkish Airlines has earned a worldwide reputation for consistent service innovation and the highest levels of passenger experience, from safety to quality, comfort to value. This partnership perfectly reflects the airline’s world-leading reputation.”

Global Eagle’s, Norén continues: “Our Profen and Global Eagle partnership will enable the airline to confidently deliver the highest quality and variety of IFC services to its passengers.”

Within a year, Turkish Airlines passengers will be able to start enjoying the highest quality and variety of IFC services available on any commercial passenger airline.

Onder Havuzlu, President, Profen, says: “Since its establishment, Turkish Airlines has grown consistently to gain its position as a major global carrier. Being the national flag carrier airline of Turkey, the company is taking seriously the importance of feedback from its customers. We are glad to be a part of this connectivity project of such a leading airline.”

Onder Havuzlu adds: “IFC on narrow-bodies will become one of the key solutions to further improve the Turkish Airlines passengers’ flight experience. Global Eagle and Profen will provide an end-to-end solution that ensures passengers have the highest level of connectivity service.”

ABOUT TURKISH AIRLINES Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 344 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 316 worldwide destinations as 266 international and 50 domestic, in 126 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

ABOUT PROFEN

Profen, and its 200 employees within two countries Turkey and UK, provides products, solutions and services for Communications, Defence, Government, Broadcast and Internet industries, with its In-House Research & Development Centers. It offers a portfolio which comprises communication and information technologies, Satellite Communication, RF receive and processing, control systems, data processing, system integration and satellite teleport operation and data center. Profen shares a set of core values based on integrity, understanding, excellence, creativity, unity and responsibility. Its beliefs and convictions are core to these values and continue to guide and drive business decisions. Together with highly qualified engineering staff, being the main driving factor of the company’s success, Profen allocates its big portion of income to research and development activities. Learn more about Profen at www.profen.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is the only international connectivity and media content experience organization. The company serves consumers beyond the reach of normal telecom and cable providers, bringing a digital world of connected entertainment to the Aviation, Maritime, Enterprise and Government markets. Through its intelligent leadership, investment in innovation and comprehensive product suite, it commands an envious position as an open platform single source provider and blended solution partner. NASDAQ-listed Global Eagle connects thousands of aircraft, ships and enterprise sites across the globe, combining a complete entertainment streaming solution. The company actively engages with humanitarian projects to support a better world bringing instant connectivity solutions to disaster incidents and areas of poverty.