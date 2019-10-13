Turkish army, Syrian allies enter Tel Abyad, situation calm: Reuters witness

The Turkish army and its Syrian rebel allies advanced into the center of the Syrian town of Tel Abyad on Sunday where the situation was calm and they were conducting search operations, a Reuters witness said.
