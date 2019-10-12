Turkish forces stepped up their bombardment around a town in northeast Syria on Saturday, the fourth day of an offensive against a Kurdish militia, after U.S. troops in the region came under artillery fire from Turkish positions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- 74 Kurdish-led fighters killed in Turkish offensive - October 12, 2019
- Turkish forces intensify bombardment around Syrian town - October 12, 2019
- China’s Xinhua focuses more on progress, less on a pending U.S. trade deal - October 12, 2019