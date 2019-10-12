Turkish-led forces enter Syrian border town Ras al Ain, fighting rages

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels advanced into Ras al Ain in Syria’s northeast on Saturday but it was unclear how far they had gone with Turkey saying the town center had been taken while Kurdish-led forces denied this and said they were counter-attacking.
