Turkish-led forces seize highway 30 km deep into Syria: ministry

Turkish-led forces have seized control of Syria’s M4 highway, some 30-35 km (19-22 miles) deep into Syrian territory, as part of its incursion against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Cargo ship found sunk in waters near Tokyo after typhoon: ministry - October 13, 2019
- U.S. set to pull remaining troops from north Syria amid Turkish incursion - October 13, 2019
- Significant work to do, but Brexit deal still possible, UK PM Johnson tells cabinet - October 13, 2019