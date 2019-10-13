Turkish forces and their Syrian allies seized large parts of the northern Syrian town of Suluk, a war monitor said on Sunday, as they pressed on with their offensive against Kurdish militia for a fifth day in the face of fierce international opposition.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters stage shopping mall rallies taunting riot police - October 13, 2019
- Turkish-led forces seize parts of Syrian town in offensive - October 13, 2019
- Japan sends in troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo, kills 23 - October 13, 2019