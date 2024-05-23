A Turkish migrant, who told Fox News he paid around $10,000 to a cartel on his way to the United States, selling everything he owned, said Americans should be worried about the lack of security at the southern border.
The man told Fox News after crossing illegally into Jacumba, California, in San Diego County: “In fact, American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don’t know. OK, I’m good. But how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psych
