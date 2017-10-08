Turkish military vehicles enter Syria’s Idlib: sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Turkish military vehicles crossed the Syrian border into Idlib on Sunday, a local resident and a local rebel said, after Ankara announced an operation by rebel groups in the area, which is controlled by rival jihadist alliance Tahrir al-Sham.
