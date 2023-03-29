U.S. to account for over 40% of Global Turmeric Coffee Consumption by 2033, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The revenues of the Turmeric Coffee Market were estimated at US$ 191 million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 416 million. The U.S. is projected to be the largest market for turmeric coffee with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Turmeric coffee is known for its potential health benefits, as turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It involves adding ground turmeric to a cup of brewed coffee, along with other ingredients such as honey, cinnamon, ginger, or black pepper.

Venture capital investments in the functional beverage industry have been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, there were 189 deals with a total value of US$ 1.9 billion. The increase in venture capitalists, investments, and funding by the government helps the market growth.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33393

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2020, over 19.3 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide. Curcuminoids in turmeric also have antioxidant properties; they inhibit the growth and proliferation of cancer cells in various types of cancer, including breast, lung, colon, and prostate cancer. The growing demand for turmeric products, which further expected to drive the growth of the turmeric coffee market.

In 2020, Laird Superfood had net sales of US$ 16.1 million; which is an increase by 174% from the previous year. The company’s Turmeric Superfood products, which include a turmeric coffee creamer, are a significant part of its product lineup.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are Gaia Herbs, Ramini Bionutrition Pvt Ltd , Auric, Continental, VEDA5, EVORA GREENS, Starbucks, VitaCup, Vahdam, Quik Café, Four Sigmatic, Super Organics, Pride Of India, Golde, and Spice Drop.

A few of the recent developments in the Turmeric Coffee market are:

In August 2020, Gaia Herbs launched a new line of gummy supplements, which are designed to be a convenient and delicious way to take herbal supplements.

In March 2021, Auric announced the launch of two new functional beverages: Auric Cleanse, which is designed to support digestion and gut health, and Auric Hydrate, which is aimed at replenishing electrolytes and supporting hydration.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33393

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Turmeric Coffee Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Turmeric Coffee Market

by Form (Loose Powder, Coffee Bags), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail),

(Loose Powder, Coffee Bags), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail), by Region ( North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – 2023 to 2033

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – 2023 to 2033 by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – 2023 to 2033

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33393

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food & Beverage team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Other Trending Reports:

Creamers Market

Green Coffee Bean Extract Market

Salt Market

Low-Calorie Food Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Flavored and Functional Water Market

Breakfast Cereals Market

Chocolate Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com