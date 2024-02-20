SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy, today announced with sadness that P. Joseph Campisi, Jr., Esq, the Company’s Chief Legal Officer, passed away on February 1, 2024, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Sammy Farah, M.B.A., Ph.D., Turnstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is a moment of profound sadness for those of us who had the privilege of knowing Joseph. His contributions have left an indelible mark on Turnstone and on the lives of the many colleagues he inspired throughout his distinguished career, friends and family whom he cherished, and cancer patients who will continue to benefit from his tireless efforts and advocacy. Joseph will be deeply remembered for his remarkable passion, intellectual curiosity, exemplary character and integrity, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of people living with cancer. On behalf of the entire Turnstone team, I would like to extend our sincerest sympathies to Joseph’s family and loved ones.”

Dr. Farah continued, “With Joseph’s passing, Turnstone has suffered a great loss. However, the Company is confident that the rest of the management team will continue to lead Turnstone forward and capitalize on the legal and compliance principles that Joseph established at Turnstone.”

About Turnstone

Turnstone Biologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy. Turnstone’s novel TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TIL, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TIL that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types. Turnstone’s most advanced program, TIDAL-01, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies in patients with melanoma, breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and the Company is also actively advancing its preclinical pipeline programs including TIDAL-02, its next Selected TIL program, and its TIDAL-01 and viral immunotherapy combination program. For additional information about Turnstone, please visit www.turnstonebio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Ahmed Aneizi

Investor Relations

Turnstone Biologics

(347) 897-5988

[email protected]