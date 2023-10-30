Internationally recognized thought leader with extensive experience in innovative immunotherapies for solid tumors will help guide Turnstone’s continued advancement of its Selected TIL therapies

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, today announced the addition of Jeffrey S. Weber, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Weber will work with Turnstone’s SAB and management team to provide strategic, scientific, and clinical guidance to advance the Company’s pipeline of Selected TIL therapies, which are designed to selectively expand the most potent tumor-reactive T cells and extend the benefit of TILs to a wide breadth of solid tumor types.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Weber to the Turnstone Scientific Advisory Board,” said Stewart Abbot, Ph.D., Turnstone. “Dr. Weber’s work has led to groundbreaking achievements in cancer immunotherapy, and he brings unique expertise and perspective to our SAB. We look forward to drawing on his extensive research and clinical experience as we continue to develop our novel Selected TIL-based pipeline and progress our lead clinical program, TIDAL-01, for people with solid tumors.”

Dr. Weber currently serves as Deputy Director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center (PCC) and Co-Director of the Melanoma Research Program at the New York University (NYU)-Langone Cancer Center. Dr. Weber is the Principal Investigator of several ongoing studies funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and has been involved in a large variety of clinical trials, including protocols involving TILs and other immunotherapies for patients with melanoma. He has been the chair of the Clinical Oncology (CONC) Study Section of the NCI and of the U.S. Veterans Affairs’ Clinical Oncology Study Section. He also serves as the co-principal investigator of NYU’s Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) grant for skin cancer and melanoma research from the NCI. His research has been funded by RO1 grants for more than 28 years, and he has published in excess of 250 articles in top peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Weber earned his Ph.D. in molecular cell biology at The Rockefeller University and his M.D. from NYU School of Medicine.

“Turnstone is advancing a differentiated approach to TIL therapy and I am delighted to join the esteemed members of Turnstone’s SAB,” said Dr. Weber. “I believe it is becoming increasingly evident over the last decade that T cells reacting to tumor neoantigens are associated with meaningful responses. In specifically selecting and expanding these tumor-reactive T cells, Turnstone’s Selected TILs have the potential to achieve more objective responses in a wider range of solid tumors. I look forward to partnering with Turnstone to deliver the next-generation of TIL therapies to underserved patient populations.”

About Turnstone

Turnstone Biologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to TIL therapy. Turnstone’s novel TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TILs, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TILs that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types. Turnstone’s most advanced program, TIDAL-01, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies in patients with melanoma, breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and the Company is also actively advancing its preclinical pipeline programs including TIDAL-02, its next Selected TIL program, and its TIDAL-01 and viral immunotherapy combination program. For additional information about Turnstone, please visit www.turnstonebio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. This press release discusses product candidates that are under clinical study and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the uses for which they are being studied.

