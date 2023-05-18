SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turntide Technologies (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough electrification and sustainable operations technologies, today announced it was honored by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards for the third year in a row. These awards showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies actively tackling global challenges.

In this year’s Transportation category, Fast Company named the Turntide Electrification suite of powertrain components among the top 13 innovative projects that are changing how we move. The transportation industry accounts for more than one-quarter or 8.26 gigatons of global greenhouse gas emissions annually. While passenger-car electrification has made considerable progress, Turntide’s solution focuses on electrifying commercial and industrial sectors, including commercial trucks, buses, passenger rail, and construction equipment.

“Being recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards for three consecutive years is a tremendous honor,” said Ryan Morris, CEO of Turntide. “Electrifying commercial vehicles requires a high level of engineering difficulty, including overcoming challenges such as weight, power demands, and battery range. By partnering with innovative OEMs in commercial and industrial verticals, Turntide contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Turntide’s Electrification suite provides the end-to-end powertrain, including motors, inverters, batteries, pumps, fans, and more. Some of Turntide’s innovative projects include collaborating with JCB to develop the world’s first fully electric mini-excavator and other compact construction machines, helping reduce air and noise pollution.

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”

Turntide’s technology solutions were previously recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies (2021), Next Big Things in Tech (2022), and World Changing Ideas (2021, 2022, and 2023).

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Turntide

Turntide Technologies invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s full-stack, integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial electric vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Jocelyn Johnson, Turntide Technologies jocelyn@turntide.com