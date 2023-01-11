Queen’s Award Presentation Turntide executives Mark Cox and Chris Pennision receive the official Queen’s Award Grant of Appointment and crystal trophy from the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, and His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Lucy Winskell OBE. Turntide was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its innovative Hyperdrive battery system.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and GATESHEAD, England, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turntide Technologies (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough electrification and sustainable operations technologies, was presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, Innovation for its Hyperdrive battery system.

The award was presented to Turntide by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Lucy Winskell OBE, in a special ceremony at the company’s Sunderland facility, which was also attended by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith.

Established by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1965, the award celebrates the country’s most exciting and innovative companies. It is Britain’s most prestigious business award, and the Innovation category recognizes businesses demonstrating strongly innovative and commercially successful products or services.

The Hyperdrive battery technology is a key component of the Turntide Electrification solution to help Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs). This transition is necessary for decarbonizing commercial transportation to reach net zero emissions in compliance with international climate accords.

Developed by Hyperdrive Innovation, which Turntide acquired in 2021, the battery technology was recognized for its uniquely high energy density – enabling more energy in less space and at a lower weight, as well as its ability to operate in a range of environments, and its modular design for easy integration across diverse applications. Clients include Dennis Mowers, Hitachi Rail, JCB, and Snorkel.

Alongside the batteries, Turntide Electrification components also include inverters, motors, pumps, and thermal components, which are currently in use in a broad range of vehicle types, including off-highway construction and agricultural vehicles, trucks, buses, two and three-wheel vehicles, marine, and rail.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Lucy Winskell OBE, said, “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is the most prestigious award for UK business, designed to recognize and encourage outstanding achievements in fields such as innovation.

“It is with great pride that I present the Queen’s Award to Turntide because innovation is a cornerstone of British industry, and the team behind the Hyperdrive battery is a great example of how tenacity and creativity can have a global impact.”

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, said, “We can be very proud of this Queen’s award as it’s a significant achievement. It shows how businesses in our city and region continue to be at the center of the developing low-carbon economy. We have a reputation for supplying, manufacturing, and innovating the best, and now this award is a prestigious recognition for Turntide. Well done to everyone.”

Chris Pennison, Turntide’s senior vice president of strategic operations, commented on this outstanding achievement, “We were very honored to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear to our facility in Sunderland to receive this highly prestigious award. It is an immensely proud moment for the company and our highly talented team of engineers and operational staff.”

Mark Cox, general manager of Turntide’s transport business unit, added, “Winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a tremendous honor and significant because it recognizes the importance of our efforts to address climate change. As a company, we are committed to doing our part to help the world meet ambitious carbon emissions reduction targets.

“The Queen’s Award serves as a reminder of businesses’ vital role in supporting the global climate change agenda. It inspires us to continue working towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.”

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies Inc. invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube and LinkedIn.

