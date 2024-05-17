Turtleback Mountain Resort Turtleback Mountain Resort, New Mexico’s premier residential golf community is located amidst the stunning backdrop of the Elephant Butte Lake and Turtleback Mountain, is offering is new construction homes and lots for purchase. With its upcoming amenities and breathtaking views, our resort redefines golf course living in New Mexico.

Turtleback Mountain Resort Turtleback Mountain Resort, New Mexico’s premier residential golf community is located amidst the stunning backdrop of the Elephant Butte Lake and Turtleback Mountain, is offering is new construction homes and lots for purchase. With its upcoming amenities and breathtaking views, our resort redefines golf course living in New Mexico.

Sierra County, NM, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PreReal™ Investments, a pre-eminent real estate firm that is developing both Turtleback Mountain Resort and properties throughout Sierra County, New Mexico, has added two of New Mexico’s top producing real estate teams to sell new construction model homes and lots for sale to regional and national buyers.

Joining the team are Seth Rochefort from Albuquerque, NM and Manny and Gilbert Patino from Las Cruces, NM.

Rochefort, CEO of Selling the Sandias at Keller Williams, has quickly become a prominent figure in New Mexico’s real estate scene. Transitioning to real estate in 2020, Seth’s impact was immediate, earning him the title of Rookie of the Year at Weichert Realtors. By 2023, he expanded his team and gained recognition as a top Zillow agent, ranking among Albuquerque’s top 100 agents, and reaching the top 5% at Keller Williams. Noteworthy accomplishments include hosting ‘The American Dream TV’ and securing a spot on the Albuquerque Real Producer Top 300 list in 2024. Seth’s dedication extends to his clients, providing comprehensive services such as home warranties and down payment assistance. He received a BBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico.

“The decision to bring Seth and his team on board to manage real estate sales for Turtleback Mountain Resort was driven by their outstanding qualities. Their passion for the industry and dedication to exceptional customer service set them apart from others,” said James Prendamano, Pre-Real™ Investments Co-CEO. “In seeing the way they conduct business, their commitment goes beyond mere transactions; it extends to fostering meaningful connections and delivering unparalleled value to clients, ensuring a seamless and gratifying experience for all involved.”

Also joining the team are new construction specialists, Manny and Gilbert Patino of Patino Real Estate, based in Las Cruces, NM. When Manny isn’t immersing himself in nature, he is diving deep into construction, exploring the latest practices in energy efficiency, and studying new home construction trends. With a real estate career dating back to 2003, Manny has helped hundreds of families relocate to New Mexico, consistently offering exceptional customer service. His commitment to going the extra mile ensures that new residents feel welcomed and at ease in their new homes in Truth or Consequences. He received a BBA from New Mexico State University.

Though Gilbert enjoys spending time in new homes, he’s equally at ease on construction sites, where he observes every detail of the residential building process, looking for imperfections to address. This attention to detail has earned him a reputation as a trusted consultant for builders, who often seek his advice on various projects. Gilbert is enthusiastic about sharing his knowledge and insights, always aiming to improve the quality of construction in the community.

Both Patinos have spent countless hours in Sierra County, exploring Elephant Butte Lake and enjoying the outdoors.

“New construction home sales require rare skillsets, and in Manny and Gilbert, we found the epitome of expertise. They possess an exceptional ability to close deals swiftly and effectively, demonstrating a prowess that sets them apart in this field,” added David Berman, Pre-Real Investments Co-CEO. “They are not merely salespeople; they relentlessly pursue the perfect match between buyer and property. Moreover, their dedication extends beyond transactions; they foster a sense of community and family among their clientele, ensuring that each interaction goes beyond mere business, but creates lasting connections.”

The transformation of Turtleback Mountain Resort would not have been possible without the pivotal role played by Earl Greer, Broker of Plaza Realty, and the local liaison to the development. Greer helped PreReal™ Investments with the transaction of Turtleback Mountain Resort & the Sierra Del Rio Golf Course. Greer said, “I enjoy watching the transformation of Sierra County as PreReal™ Investments continues to deliver our vision of the area. We are now moving to the forefront as a viable, healthy, and FUN place to live. A place where individuals, couples, and families may enjoy hiking, bicycling, beach life, hot mineral spas, and many other unique quality of life opportunities offered in Sierra County!”

Turtleback Mountain Resort is currently offering an exclusive presale featuring new construction homes starting at $484,900, with lots available starting at $60,000. Purchasing real estate at Turtleback Mountain Resort is a unique opportunity for people looking to live on a golf course while being minutes away from unlimited water sports at the renowned Elephant Butte Lake, which sees more than 1.5 million visitors annually. The resort is continuing to add amenities and is in the planning phase of adding a pool, fitness center and other recreation benefits.

Attachments

Turtleback Mountain Resort

Turtleback Mountain Resort

CONTACT: Joanie Griffin PreReal™ Investments 505-261-4444 [email protected]