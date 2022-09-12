TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against TuSimple Holdings, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 31, 2022

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased TuSimple Holdings, Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) securities during the period from April 15, 2021 through August 1, 2022 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the filed complaint, on April 15, 2021, TuSimple effected its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), selling 33.8 million class A common shares at $40.00 per share, generating $1.031 billion in gross proceeds.

On August 1, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety at TuSimple,” which brought to light a number of previously undisclosed concerns that undermined defendants’ representations and omissions concerning the Company’s safety. The article referenced an April 6, 2022, accident involving a truck fitted with TuSimple’s autonomous driving technology, noting that regulators disclosed the accident to the public in June after TuSimple filed a report on the incident, which “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market, according to independent analysts and more than a dozen of the company’s former employees.”

On this news, the Company’s share fell almost 10%, to close at $8.99 per share on August 1, 2022.

