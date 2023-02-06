TV Ears expands blog, bringing important information to those struggling to watch TV with hearing difficulties

SPRING VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TV Ears, a premier provider of TV hearing devices, is proud to announce the launch of their revamped blog detailing the products they believe are the best choice for anyone in need of assistance hearing television audio.

Their devices are designed to improve the TV listening experience for those with hearing difficulties, making it easier for them to enjoy their favorite shows and movies.

One of the key features that set TV Ears apart from other TV hearing devices on the market is their proprietary Voice Clarifying circuitry.

This technology helps to enhance speech and reduce background noise, making it easier for users to understand dialogue and other audio elements. Now visitors to TVEars.com can read about the benefits of using the systems on their blog.

Some of the topics already covered include:

The solution to hearing TV with hearing difficulties is here

Looking for a headphone for TV?…Check out this option first

Differences between infrared tv headphones and other technologies, such as RF and Bluetooth

Using Infrared TV Headphones for seniors with hearing loss

What’s the difference between Dolby Digital and PCM audio?

When it comes to watching TV with hearing difficulties using the right tool is key to enjoyment

Infrared TV Headphones and Headsets vs FM Assistive Listening Devices

Their wireless headsets are lightweight and comfortable, and their base units are simple to set up and operate. And with products that are compatible with most televisions, they are a versatile solution for any household with someone with hearing difficulties.

TV Ears’ sees its goal as improving the lives of those with hearing difficulties.

“Our products are backed by years of research and development, and we are constantly working to improve our technology and provide the best possible customer service,” said Nino Wehbe, TV Ears general manager. “If you or a loved one is struggling with hearing difficulties while watching TV, we encourage you to try TV Ears. We are confident that our products will provide the assistance you need to enjoy your television viewing experience fully.”

TV Ears sets itself apart from other hearing devices with its advanced features, including a proprietary voice clarifying circuit that makes dialogue crystal clear, a built-in tone control for personalized sound, and a comfortable, lightweight design that allows for all-day wear.

TV Ears also provides excellent customer support, with a dedicated team of professionals available to assist with setup and troubleshooting.

“We understand the importance of being able to enjoy television in the comfort of your own home, and we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our customers,” Wehbe said. “We are proud to offer a product that improves the television listening experience and enhances the overall quality of life for those with hearing loss.”

Contact Information:

Nino Wehbe

General Manager, TV Ears, Inc.

marketing@tvears.com

(888) 883-3277

