Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TVB’s Forward Conference Becomes (Alt) Forward for 2020

TVB’s Forward Conference Becomes (Alt) Forward for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Local Broadcast TV Trade Association’s Annual Event Goes Virtual on Oct. 1

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) announced (Alt) Forward 2020, an adaptation of its 11th annual Forward Conference in light of COVID-19 concerns. TVB is producing (Alt) Forward 2020 as a multi-dimensional, virtual experience that will take place on Oct. 1 for local broadcast TV leadership from around the United States.

“TVB is taking a decisive step to go virtual this year to safely provide the first-class content our audience expects from the Forward Conference,” said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB. “We’re calling this year’s event (Alt) Forward 2020 to reflect an alternate approach to delivering top-notch programming for our members and partners, and driving value for our sponsors.”

(Alt) Forward 2020 will take a c-suite look at local broadcast TV through the lens of revenue generation. Media executives, broadcast groups, rep firms, agencies and marketers will explore economic, political, technological and viewer challenges and opportunities for local broadcast TV, across all screens, with the industry’s top thought leaders.

(Alt) Forward 2020 programming, including keynotes, expert panels and sponsor interactions will be updated regularly here.

About TVB
TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. Its members include individual television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members.                                                                                                                                  

Contact: Abby Auerbach, TVB Naylet Aguayo, DGC
  212.891.2279 646.899.0739
  [email protected] [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.