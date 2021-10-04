TVision and Gemius Bring Cross-Platform Measurement of TV, PC and Mobile Video to the Ad Industry

First-of-its-Kind Single-Source, Cross-Platform Measurement of TV and Digital Video Will Solve Frequency and Wear-Out Challenges

New York City, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TVision, the TV measurement company, and Gemius, an international research and technology company providing media measurement for digital and traditional marketing, today announced a new partnership that delivers first-of-its kind, single-source, transparent measurement of video ads across TV, mobile and digital.

The rapid emergence of CTV and the distribution of quality video content through digital channels has blurred the lines between digital and TV advertising. Increasingly, viewers are consuming video content across multiple devices. The challenge for brands is to align campaigns across all these platforms in order to avoid wearout and frequency overload. Advertisers need unified and transparent measurement of ad impact across all of these screens.

“Cross-screen panels will be an essential component for understanding a consumer-centric, holistic view of engagement across traditional TV, streaming and digital. We look forward to incorporating the learnings from the TVision and Gemius panel trial as we continue to build best-in-class, cross-screen measurement solutions,” said Josh Chasin, Chief Measurability Officer at VideoAmp.

TVision and Gemius’ joint solution will accurately measure video ads across platforms. The solution uses a single-source, demographically representative panel to combine TVision’s person-level detection of linear and CTV ads and programming with Gemius’ smartphone-based detection of mobile, PC and secondary television viewing behavior. Both Gemius and TVision provide tag-less detection of ads, allowing for transparent measurement of all advertising including ads shown in walled gardens.

This first-of-its-kind panel will be a significant step for the industry towards meeting the guidelines encouraged by CIMM as well as the WFA’s framework for Cross-Media Measurement. The partnership delivers to advertisers:

Unduplicated, cross-platform reach & frequency – These insights will help marketers ensure their audiences are not over-targeted with the same ads across multiple platforms, thereby reducing ad waste and enabling budget optimization.

Apples-to-apples performance analysis for walled gardens, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, Hulu and more – When advertisers and platforms can measure campaign performance across apps and devices they can more effectively value media and optimize inventory.

Consumer behavior patterns across demographics, devices & dayparts – Understanding viewer behavior and how it differs for each demographic based on device and time of day allows advertisers to better target audiences with appropriate content.

“The more fragmented and silos-based the TV and digital video landscape becomes, the more difficult it will be to capture,” explains Marta Sulkiewicz, Chief Growth Officer at Gemius.

“Our partnership with TVision solves that challenge, combining the power of both technologies, equipping the industry with data to support transparent, holistic measurement across screens and devices – and even more important across the walled gardens.”

Yan Liu, CEO of TVision explains, “We are excited to partner with Gemius to provide the insights the industry needs to create, measure and optimize effective cross-platform campaigns.”

About Gemius

Gemius is a research and technology company providing solutions for digital and traditional marketing activities: content and ads audience ratings, web analytics, campaign measurement and ad serving. The company offers comprehensive cross-media and cross-silos measurement solutions for marketers, media agencies and media owners. Gemius has been in the market since 1999 covering nearly 40 markets in the EMEA region. It is a member of IAB Europe and I-COM Global. The research conducted by the company is carried out in accordance with the principles of the international ICC/ESOMAR code.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

