Breaking News
Home / Top News / TVO confirms a settlement agreement signed on OL3 EPR project completion and related disputes

TVO confirms a settlement agreement signed on OL3 EPR project completion and related disputes

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

(UPM, Helsinki, 11 March 2018 at 19:30 EET) – Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) confirms that it has signed a comprehensive settlement agreement concerning the completion of the OL3 EPR project and related disputes with OL 3 EPR (OL3) plant supplier consortium companies Areva NP, Areva GmbH and Siemens AG as well as with Areva Group parent company Areva SA, a company wholly owned by the French State. According to TVO the entry into force of the settlement agreement is subject to certain conditions that are currently expected to be met during March 2018. It is not certain, therefore, that the settlement agreement takes effect.

The agreement as announced by TVO is not expected to have material impact on UPM’s result or the fair value of its indirect shareholding in the OL3 project.

Further information on this agreement can be read from TVO’s release.

TVO is in the process of constructing a third nuclear power plant unit, OL3, at the Olkiluoto site. UPM participates in OL3 through its shareholding in Pohjolan Voima Oyj (PVO), which is the majority shareholder in TVO. UPM’s indirect share of OL3 is approximately 31%.

For further information please contact:
Tapio Korpeinen, Chief Financial Officer, UPM

Interview requests:
Stefan Sundman, VP, Public and Media Relations, UPM, tel. +358 40 535 0501

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
[email protected]

UPM
UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM – The Biofore Company – www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | upmbiofore.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.