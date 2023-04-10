New Hires and Partnership with NBCUniversal Delivers Outcomes-Based TV Advertising to Marketers of All Sizes

PASADENA, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — tvScientific , the performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced accelerating customer adoption of its platform, resulting in more than 400 percent revenue growth in the last year. tvScientific has also extended its partnership with NBCUniversal to officially launch Peacock Ad Manager , a self-service buying and attribution solution designed to remove the complexities and cost of managing a DSP and make Peacock AX available to millions of marketers.

tvScientific’s solution is built on the same principles as paid search advertising, and leverages proprietary data and always-on incrementality testing to measure the performance and outcomes of CTV advertising. The company’s continued momentum speaks to the increase in market opportunity and demand for CTV solutions among businesses of all sizes in the gaming, direct to consumer, finance and health and wellness spaces. Playtika, Scopely, Crocs, and Experian are just some of their customers in those spaces, signaling another year of continued expansion and adoption across its customer base.

tvScientific also announced the appointment of Matthew Koontz as Head of Product. Koontz previously led product teams at Hulu, Snapchat Inc, and Microsoft. Koontz will focus on developing product features that deliver complete transparency and data-driven attribution and optimization. The company also announced the addition of Michael Bilow as the first Head of Data Science and the formation of its data science advisory board. Bilow joins tvScientific with more than a decade of experience in leading teams to apply machine learning and data engineering to solve real world problems.

“As the CTV market continues to grow, we are at an inflection point in the industry that calls for outcomes-based performance,” said Jason Fairchild, Co-founder and CEO of tvScientific. “Our platform allows advertisers of all sizes to utilize the power of TV advertising and measure the true return on investment while lifting the performance of all other channels by 34%. This creates a space for the CTV market and social advertisers that have historically been on the TV sidelines. We are thrilled to partner with companies like NBCUniversal and MetricWorks so together we can further drive outcomes for brands and apps of all sizes.”

In early 2023, tvScientific leaders committed to accelerating their product roadmap and have delivered added value through several new product platforms and partnerships:

Partnership with MetricWorks – announced its partnership with MetricWorks, the leading provider of media mix modeling-based incrementality measurement, which closes the gaps in last-touch measurement in a privacy-safe way. The strategic partnership will bolster digital-first marketers’ ability to more accurately measure CTV performance in their omnichannel strategies and to correct last-touch attribution.

– announced its partnership with MetricWorks, the leading provider of media mix modeling-based incrementality measurement, which closes the gaps in last-touch measurement in a privacy-safe way. The strategic partnership will bolster digital-first marketers’ ability to more accurately measure CTV performance in their omnichannel strategies and to correct last-touch attribution. Partnership with Major MMPs for CTV Integrations – they have partnerships with AppsFlyer, Adjust, Kochava, and Singular – pioneers of CTV measurement that are enhancing omnichannel strategies from impression to post-app installation for mobile marketing analytics platforms. The launch of the strategic partnership will now enable mobile app marketers to accelerate growth through the integration of CTV into omnichannel strategies.

– they have partnerships with AppsFlyer, Adjust, Kochava, and Singular – pioneers of CTV measurement that are enhancing omnichannel strategies from impression to post-app installation for mobile marketing analytics platforms. The launch of the strategic partnership will now enable mobile app marketers to accelerate growth through the integration of CTV into omnichannel strategies. Expanded Vertical Reach – Gaming – more than 1 million installs already delivered at an average Cost Per Install of $1.90, Day-7 Return On Ad Spend of 1.25X. The platform has already driven more than 1 million game installs during beta testing, at an average Cost Per Install (CPI) rate of $1.90 and an average Day-7 Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) of 1.25X.

tvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. tvScientific offers a self-managed solution custom-built for performance marketers, that simplifies and automates TV buying and optimization, leveraging massive data to prove the actual value of TV advertising. The platform reaches 95% of AVOD inventory using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, radically transparent and scalable way. An Idealab company, tvScientific was co-founded by senior executives with deep roots in programmatic advertising, digital media, and ad verification. Today, the company continues to make strategic alignments with key players — the most recent being NBCUniversal — to advance CTV performance advertising forward. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California. For more information, visit https://www.tvscientific.com.

