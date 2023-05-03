Twelve and EFT are collaborating to scale production of Twelve’s E-Jet® fuel from CO2 to meet growing demand from the aviation industry

TULSA, Okla. and BERKLEY, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carbon transformation company Twelve and fuel technology partner Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) announced today they have signed a Master License Agreement to support Twelve’s scaleup of its E-Jet® fuel, a fossil-free sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced using the company’s carbon transformation technology in combination with EFT’s Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and Maxx Jet™ upgrading technology.

With aviation representing one of the most difficult-to-address sectors for emissions, Twelve is scaling E-Jet fuel manufacturing capacity to meet rapidly growing demand from customers looking to reach net zero climate goals. Twelve, in partnership with EFT, produces its E-Jet fuel using its carbon transformation technology, which uses renewable energy to transform CO 2 and water into critical feedstocks conventionally made from fossil fuels. With up to 90% lower lifecycle emissions compared to conventional fuels, E-Jet fuel is a drop-in synthetic fuel that works seamlessly with existing aircraft and uses CO 2 to provide a virtually limitless carbon source, offering the most viable long-term solution for addressing emissions from the rapidly growing aviation industry.

Twelve’s first E-Jet fuel partner was the US Air Force , which tested fuel produced by Twelve and EFT in August 2021. Last year, Shopify, one of the largest corporate purchasers of long-term carbon removal, announced the first purchase of E-Jet fuel through the company’s Sustainability Fund. In July 2022, Twelve, Alaska Airlines and Microsoft announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing the SAF market to include fuels derived from recaptured CO 2 and renewable energy, and working toward the first commercial demonstration flight in the United States powered by Twelve’s fossil-free fuel.

“We’re excited to continue our work with Emerging Fuels Technology and use our partnership to support Twelve’s scaleup to meet customer demand for E-Jet fuel and other CO2Made® products,” said Nicholas Flanders, Co-Founder and CEO of Twelve. “EFT’s modular Fischer-Tropsch systems are highly compatible with our carbon transformation technology, which can be sited flexibly and scaled to any need.”

“After already proving that our technologies can come together to produce SAF, we now have the opportunity, with Twelve, to see the fully integrated commercial scale e-fuel platform deployed,” said Kenneth Agee, President at EFT. “This is an excellent demonstration of how EFT’s technology can be utilized, and we look forward to the continued collaboration with Twelve that addresses the rising and urgent global demand for sustainable aviation fuel.”

About Emerging Fuels Technology

Emerging Fuels Technology is a rapidly growing company focused on technology and processes for producing synthetic fuels and chemicals. EFT’s patented technologies create sustainable fuels from a variety of feedstocks such as natural gas, flared gas, biogas, biomass, municipal solid waste, atmosphere captured CO 2 and more. EFT’s Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and MaxxJet/MaxxDiesel upgrading technology platform solves many of the challenges facing the global cleantech industry. To learn more, visit; www.emergingfuels.com

About Twelve

Twelve is the carbon transformation company, a new kind of chemical company built for the climate era. We make essential products from air, not oil. Our groundbreaking technology eliminates emissions by transforming CO 2 into critical chemicals, materials and fuels that today are made from fossil fuels. We call it carbon transformation, and it fundamentally changes how we can address climate change, reduce emissions and reverse the carbon imbalance. Reinventing what it means to be a chemical company, we’re on a mission to create a climate positive world and a fossil free future through the power of chemistry. Learn more at www.twelve.co.