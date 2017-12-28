Twelve dead in New York City apartment fire: mayor

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Twelve people were killed, including an infant, and four were critically injured on Thursday in a fire in an apartment building in New York City’s borough of the Bronx, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
