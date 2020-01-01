A third person was confirmed dead on Wednesday in devastating bushfires that engulfed Australia’s southeast coast this week and a fourth was missing and feared dead, as navy ships rushed to provide supplies and assist with evacuations.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Twelve dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires - January 1, 2020
- Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year’s Day anti-government march - December 31, 2019
- China’s largest potash producer fails in fifth bid to raise funds - December 31, 2019