Twelve Vacant Lots Available for Purchase in Private Island Community in Pensacola, FL

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Escambia County, FL is selling 12 vacant lots of residential real estate on Innerarity Island, located within Pensacola, Florida. The vacant lots are located inside an established gated community and consist of a water view lot and interior lots. All lots are currently uninhabited. These properties will be up for auction exclusively on GovDeals.com until December 1, 2020. GovDeals.com, a leading marketplace in surplus solutions, offers a platform for state and local agencies to sell their surplus and seized items over the internet to bidders and buyers around the world.

Innerarity Island, located in Northwest Florida, is a private island community near Perdido Key, Florida. The single entrance to the island is located just off State Road 292 on Innerarity Point Road, just before the Theo Baars Bridge leading to Perdido Key. Innerarity Island is surrounded by Perdido Bay, Old River and the Intracoastal Waterway, and it is known for its natural resources and a healthy abundance of wildlife. The community features a park and picnic area near the water.

Although the lots are vacant, new water system construction has been completed and new sewer system construction is underway. The sewer improvement is expected to be funded in conjunction with a Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU). The assessment per resident has not been determined at this time. Additional information on the Innerarity Water and Sewer Upgrade Project is available at: https://myescambia.com/open-government/projects/project-details/innerarity-point-water-system.  

To bid or view further details on these residential auctions please visit GovDeals.com/ Escambia County Real Estate, FL. In order to bid on any of these auctions potential buyers must first register as a bidder on GovDeals.com/Register.

