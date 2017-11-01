Breaking News
TWG Brazil Announces New President – Luiz Antonio Sacco

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Warranty Group, a leading global provider of warranty solutions and underwriting services, announced this morning that Luiz Antonio Sacco has joined the organization as its new president in Brazil. Luiz Sacco will be responsible for maintaining high operational standards, exploring new business opportunities, and driving revenue and profitable growth in the organizations’ business in Brazil.

“We’re very pleased to have Luiz managing our Brazilian operations and driving our business to the next level,” said Alejandra Calatayud, Executive Vice President Latin America for The Warranty Group. “Luiz has extensive experience with both established corporations and entrepreneurial organizations that can be leveraged to the benefit of our existing clients and to new business opportunities.”

Luiz Sacco has a leadership history in organizations from diverse market segments such as information technology, financial services, consumer goods and retail in Brazilian and international companies including IBM, American Express, Banco Bradesco, Cremer and SafetyPay. As part of his successful trajectory, he developed business with banks, premier ecommerce and retail companies, beyond strategic partnerships in Brazil as well as in Latin American countries. Luiz studied electrical engineering and holds a specialization in Business Administration at Fundacao Getulio Vargas and an Executive MBA in International Management.

About The Warranty Group:

With more than 50 years of industry leadership, The Warranty Group is one of the world’s premier global providers of warranty solutions and related benefits, with operations in more than 35 countries and over 1,600 employees. With Virginia Surety Company and London General Insurance as our wholly-owned insurance companies, The Warranty Group is a single-source solution that provides underwriting, claims administration, and marketing expertise to some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of consumer goods including automobiles, homes, consumer appliances, electronics, and furniture, as well as specialty insurance products and services for financial institutions. For more information, visit www.thewarrantygroup.com.

Contact:
Kezia Regina Pietro
(55 11) 4422-8520
[email protected] 

