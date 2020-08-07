Breaking News
Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter gross profit percent improved 60 basis points year-over-year
  • Generated $4.3 million of cash from operating activities during the fourth quarter
  • Veth Propulsion sales increased 6.2% for fiscal 2020
  • $7.2 million of annualized expense reductions announced in response to the COVID-19 crisis
  • Challenging market conditions due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and weaker oil and gas markets

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020. 

Sales for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter were $59.4 million, compared to $72.4 million for the same period last year. The 18.0% decrease in 2020 fourth quarter sales was primarily due to continued softness in the Company’s oil and gas markets along with weaker demand for industrial and marine products compared to the same period the prior fiscal year.  Despite a difficult global economy, our Veth Propulsion acquisition reported a 6.2% increase in sales for fiscal 2020 and a 26.0% increase compared to the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.  This growth reflects the acquisition synergies we have been able to achieve with respect to market penetration and product acceptance in Veth’s non-traditional markets of Asia and North America.  For the fiscal 2020 full year, sales were $246.8 million, compared to $302.7 million for fiscal 2019.  Foreign currency exchange had a $0.9 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 fourth quarter sales and a $4.8 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 year-to-date sales.   

John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our six-month backlog at June 30, 2020, was $66.6 million, compared to $87.4 million at March 27, 2020, and $99.6 million at June 30, 2019. By many accounts, fiscal 2020 was one of the most challenging years in Twin Disc’s 102-year history.  As the COVID-19 crisis continues impacting demand across many of our global markets, we are focused on managing the actions that are under our control.  Throughout our history we have successfully emerged from challenging industry cycles, and I am confident we will come out of the COVID-19 crisis as a stronger and leaner company that is better positioned to compete within our various markets. Across our global manufacturing and distribution operations, our teams have remained dedicated to delivering quality, craftsmanship and innovation to our worldwide customers. I am proud of the response, hard work and commitment of our global employees during this challenging period.”

Mr. Batten continued: “In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the severe impact the pandemic is having on many of our global markets, we are taking aggressive actions to reduce expenses, while focusing on initiatives that improve Twin Disc’s efficiency, productivity, and cost structure.  As a result, we recently announced $7.2 million of annualized expense reductions primarily impacting our domestic operations.  Simultaneously, we have pursued strategies to limit the capital requirements of our business, improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and diversify our geographic footprint and end-market concentration, while enhancing the quality and reliability of Twin Disc’s products. On August 1, 2020, we opened our new manufacturing facility in Lufkin, TX. As this facility ramps up production, we believe it will further improve our manufacturing and logistic capabilities, while concentrating resources closer to many of our end customers.” 

Gross profit percent for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was 23.3%, compared to 22.7% in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.  The 60 basis point increase in gross profit margin percentage for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter compared to the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was primarily due to the positive impact of targeted cost reduction initiatives on certain key products, along with a global focus on cost containment. For the fiscal 2020 full year, gross profit was 22.6%, compared to 29.6% for the fiscal 2019 full year. 

For the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expenses decreased $1.2 million to $15.1 million, compared to $16.3 million for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.  The 7.1% decrease in ME&A expenses in the quarter was primarily due to reduced professional fees ($0.6 million), reduced domestic salaries ($0.4 million), reduced corporate travel ($0.2 million), reduced marketing activities ($0.2 million) and general cost containment actions ($0.3 million). These decreases were partially offset by an increase to amortization expense due to a change in assumptions ($0.5 million).  As a percent of revenues, ME&A expenses were 25.5% for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared to 22.5% for the same period last fiscal year.  For the fiscal 2020 full year, ME&A expenses decreased $8.3 million, or (11.6%), to $63.2 million, compared to $71.5 million for the fiscal 2019 full year. As a percent of revenues, for the fiscal 2020 full year, ME&A expenses increased to 25.6%, compared to 23.6% for the fiscal 2019 full year. 

Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $0.2 million in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared to restructuring charges of $0.4 million in the same period last fiscal year.  Restructuring activities during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter related primarily to cost reduction and productivity actions at the Company’s European operations.  For the fiscal 2020 full year, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $5.1 million, compared to $1.2 million for the fiscal 2019 full year. 

During the fiscal 2020 third quarter, the Company recorded a $27.6 million non-cash goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charge related to the unprecedented uncertainty in the Company’s markets due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, along with an historic decline in oil prices impacting the global energy market.

The effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 was 9.5% compared to 25.6% for fiscal 2019.  Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a company is prohibited from recognizing certain foreign global intangible low taxed income (“GILTI”) deductions and credits when in a domestic loss position, but is required to include the foreign GILTI income inclusions.  The $5.8 million GILTI inclusion and deemed taxes decreased the fiscal 2020 rate by 2.8%.  The Company determined that the carrying value of certain goodwill and intangibles exceeded their fair value and a $27.6 million impairment loss was recorded in the third fiscal quarter, resulting in a decrease to the effective tax rate of 13.3%.  Income generated in foreign jurisdictions and other tax preference items also impacted the rate. 

Net loss attributable to Twin Disc for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was $(1.8 million), or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $(0.8 million), or $(0.06) per share, for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.  For the fiscal 2020 full year, net loss attributable to Twin Disc was $(39.8 million), or $(3.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share for the fiscal 2019 full year. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* was $1.3 million for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared to $2.9 million for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.  For the fiscal 2020 full year, EBITDA was a negative $(30.2 million) compared to EBITDA of $29.9 million for the fiscal 2019 full year. 

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, stated: “Throughout the COVID-19 crisis we have aggressively eliminated expenses and aligned our cost structure with expected sales, while focusing on strengthening our balance sheet and reducing working capital levels. For fiscal year 2020 we generated $9.6 million of cash from operating activities, including $4.3 million of cash from operating activities during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter.  Working capital at June 30, 2020 was $107.2 million, compared to $127.3 million at June 30, 2019.  Inventory reduction efforts contributed $5.3 million to this year-over-year improvement. We have deferred all non-essential spending and capital expenditures to conserve cash until the economic environment becomes clearer, and currently expect to invest $7 million to $9 million in capital expenditures during fiscal 2021.”

Twin Disc will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 7, 2020. To participate in the conference call, please dial 866-548-4713 five to ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. August 7, 2020, until midnight August 14, 2020. The number to hear the teleconference replay is 844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 7300177. 

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the call via the Internet, access Twin Disc’s website at http://ir.twindisc.com and follow the instructions at the webcast link. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website.

About Twin Disc, Inc.
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment.  Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems.  The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets.  The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including those identified in the Company’s most recent periodic report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved.  Risk factors also include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company’s business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. 

*Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures
Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts.  These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definition – Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

The sum of, net earnings and adding back provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses: this is a financial measure of the profit generated excluding the above-mentioned items.

–Financial Results Follow–

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited) 
       
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  June 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,  
2020   2019     2020   2019  
Net sales $   59,376   $   72,447     $   246,838   $   302,663  
Cost of goods sold     45,564       55,996         191,130       213,022  
  Gross profit   13,812     16,451       55,708     89,641  
           
Marketing, engineering and          
  administrative expenses   15,111     16,272       63,218     71,541  
Restructuring expenses   237     441         5,138       1,179  
Goodwill and other asset impairment charge             27,603      
Other operating income     –       (220 )       –       (1,577 )
(Loss) income from operations   (1,536 )   (42 )     (40,251 )   18,498  
           
Interest expense   536     344       1,860     1,927  
Other expense, net     11       456         1,629       2,064  
      547       800         3,489       3,991  
(Loss) income before income
  taxes and noncontrolling interest		   (2,083 )   (842 )     (43,740 )   14,507  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (447 )     (69 )       (4,169 )     3,711  
           
(Loss) income   (1,636 )   (773 )     (39,571 )   10,796  
Less: Net earnings attributable to          
  noncontrolling interest, net of tax     (124 )     (49 )       (246 )     (123 )
Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $   (1,760 ) $    (822 )   $   (39,817 ) $   10,673  
                   
Net (loss) income per share data:          
  Basic (loss) income per share attributable
    to Twin Disc common shareholders		 $   (0.13 ) $   (0.06 )   $  (3.03 ) $ 0.84  
  Diluted (loss) income per share attributable
    to Twin Disc common shareholders		 $   (0.13 ) $   (0.06 )   $   (3.03 ) $   0.83  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding data:          
Basic shares outstanding   13,175     12,991       13,153     12,571  
Diluted shares outstanding   13,175     12,991       13,153     12,682  
           
Comprehensive income:          
  Net (loss) income $   (1,636 ) $   (773 )   $   (39,571 ) $   10,796  
  Benefit plan adjustments, net of taxes     (4,373 )     (5,548 )       (1,675 )     (4,121 )
  Foreign currency translation adjustment     1,649       546         (966 )     (2,671 )
  Unrealized loss on cash flow hedge, net of taxes     (16 )     (509 )       (595 )     (509 )
  Comprehensive (loss) income   (4,376 )   (6,284 )     (42,807 )   3,495  
Less: Comprehensive income
    attributable to noncontrolling interest		   (134 )   (46 )     (266 )   (98 )
 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
    Twin Disc		 $   (4,510 ) $   (6,330 )   $   (43,073 ) $  3,397  

 
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA
(In thousands; unaudited)
     
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
  June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019
Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $ (1,760 ) $ (822 ) $ (39,817 ) $ 10,673  
Interest expense   536     344     1,860     1,927  
Income taxes   (447 )   (69 )   (4,169 )   3,711  
Depreciation and amortization     3,008       3,415       11,925       13,612  
Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization		 $   1,337   $   2,868   $ (30,201 ) $   29,923  

* Includes $27.6 million impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  (In thousands; unaudited)
     
  June 30,   June 30,  
   2020    2019  
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
  Cash $   10,688   $   12,362  
  Trade accounts receivable, net   30,682     44,013  
  Inventories   120,607     125,893  
  Prepaid expenses   5,269     11,681  
  Other     6,739       8,420  
  Total current assets   173,985     202,369  
     
Property, plant and equipment, net   72,732     71,258  
Goodwill, net       25,954  
Deferred income taxes   24,445     18,178  
Intangible assets, net   18,973     25,353  
Other assets     3,992       3,758  
             
TOTAL ASSETS $   294,127   $   346,870  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
  Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $   4,691   $   2,000  
  Accounts payable   25,663     31,468  
  Accrued liabilities     36,380       41,646  
             
  Total current liabilities   66,734     75,114  
     
Long-term debt   37,896     40,491  
Lease obligations   13,495     12,646  
Accrued retirement benefits   27,938     25,878  
Deferred income taxes   5,501     7,429  
Other long-term liabilities     2,605       2,494  
             
Total liabilities   154,169     164,052  
     
Twin Disc shareholders’ equity:    
Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value        
Common shares authorized: 30,000,000;
  Issued: 14,632,802; no par value		    42,756      45,047  
Retained earnings   156,655     196,472  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (41,226 )     (37,971 )
    158,185     203,548  
  Less treasury stock, at cost
  (1,226,809 and 1,392,524 shares, respectively)		   18,796      21,332  
             
  Total Twin Disc shareholders’ equity     139,389       182,216  
     
Noncontrolling interest     569       602  
Total equity     139,958       182,818  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $   294,127   $   346,870  
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
   
  For the Year Ended
  June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
  Net (loss) income $   (39,571 ) $   10,796  
  Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash    
   provided (used) by operating activities:    
  Depreciation and amortization   11,925     9,335  
  Goodwill and other impairment charge   27,603      
  Amortization of inventory fair value step-up       4,277  
  Stock compensation expense   1,158     2,591  
  Restructuring of operations   2,269      
  Gain on sale of Mill Log       (768 )
  Gain on contingent consideration of Veth Propulsion acquisition       (809 )
  Provision for deferred income taxes   (8,072 )   6,846  
  Other, net   258     84  
  Net change in operating assets and liabilities     14,048       (37,813 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities     9,618       (5,461 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
  Capital expenditures   (10,699 )   (11,979 )
  Acquisition of Veth Propulsion, less cash acquired       (60,195 )
  Proceeds from sale of plant assets   137     239  
  Proceeds from sale of Mill Log business       5,158  
  Proceeds from life insurance policy   102     101  
  Other, net     (159 )     (233 )
Net cash used by investing activities     (10,619 )     (66,909 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
  Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net       32,210  
  Borrowings under long-term debt agreement   8,200     44,480  
  Borrowings under revolving loan agreement   99,262     147,854  
  Repayments under revolving loan agreement   (105,065 )   (129,548 )
  Repayments of long-term borrowings   (2,241 )   (24,752 )
  Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation   (913 )   (1,005 )
  Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest   (298 )   (115 )
  Proceeds from exercise of stock options     –       36  
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities     (1,055 )     69,160  
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     382       401  
             
  Net change in cash   (1,674 )   (2,809 )
     
Cash:    
  Beginning of year     12,362       15,171  
             
  End of year $   10,688   $   12,362  
             

Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson
(262) 638-4242

