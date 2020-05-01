TWIN DISC, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

- Third quarter sales up sequentially driven primarily by stable marine demand
- Generated $5.3 million of cash from operating activities during the third quarter
- Recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of $27.6 million
- Recently implemented annualized expense reductions of $4.1 million in response to the COVID-19 crisis
RACINE, Wis. , May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 27, 2020.
“We are focused on successfully navigating the near-term challenges created by the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and the significant decline in global oil and gas prices, while protecting the health and safety of our customers, employees, and communities,” commented John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer. “Over five years ago we started pursuing strategies to limit the capital requirements of our business, improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and diversify our geographic footprint and end market concentration. These initiatives have created a more agile, efficient, and modern platform helping us withstand current global market trends.”
“Unfortunately, gross profit was impacted by an additional $2.2 million expense for the continuation of a product performance issue related to one of our pressure pumping transmission models that was initially recorded in the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Due to high rig utilization, it was difficult for us to get rigs out of service for repair in the first calendar quarter, resulting in higher cost repairs than anticipated. With the recent decline in utilization, we expect the incident rate to improve significantly, allowing for less expensive repair costs. We continue to work with this customer and address their installed base of Twin Disc oil and gas transmission systems. Gross margin, adjusted for the product performance accrual, represents the third consecutive quarter of higher sequential gross margin reflecting our success improving efficiencies and overall profitability.”
Mr. Batten continued: “Our six-month backlog at March 27, 2020, was $87.4 million, compared to $99.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $113.7 million at March 29, 2019. Stable marine and propulsion demand primarily associated with the 2018 Veth Propulsion acquisition is helping support our six-month backlog. Many of our global markets are expected to remain challenging over the next several quarters as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the historic decline in oil and gas prices. While the adverse economic effects of the outbreak are not fully known, management has already seen significant order cancellations and a decline in North American incoming orders, with April orders down more than 60% from the year to date run rate. Throughout this period, we will continue making the necessary adjustments to our operations and cost structure, while remaining focused on pursuing our long-term diversification and operational strategies. We remain confident that the acquisition of Veth Propulsion will continue to provide profitable growth and remain committed to this strategy of profitable diversification. As noted in our April 8, 2020 press release, we have already taken significant actions that will drive $4.1 million in annualized savings. For over 100 years, Twin Disc has successfully navigated various economic and market cycles and we are confident we will withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and related downturn in the global energy markets.”
Sales for the fiscal 2020 third quarter decreased to $68.6 million, from $77.4 million for the same period last year. The 11.3% decrease in 2020 third quarter sales was primarily due to continued softness in the Company’s oil and gas markets along with weaker demand for industrial products compared to the same period the prior fiscal year. Year-to-date, sales were $187.5 million, compared to $230.2 million for the fiscal 2019 nine months. Foreign currency exchange had a $1.3 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 third quarter sales and a $3.9 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 year-to-date sales.
Gross profit for the fiscal 2020 third quarter was 24.1%, compared to 29.9% in the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The 580-basis point decrease in gross profit percent for the fiscal 2020 third quarter compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter was primarily due to the $2.2 million expense related to the product performance issue noted above, as well as lower sales and volume shifting to lower margin products. Gross profit, as a percent of fiscal 2020 third quarter sales, adjusted for the product performance accrual was 27.4%, which represents the third consecutive quarter of sequential gross margin improvement.
For the fiscal 2020 third quarter, marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expenses decreased $2.0 million to $15.3 million. The 11.7% decrease in ME&A expenses in the quarter was primarily due to reduced bonus expense ($0.5 million), stock based compensation ($0.6 million), professional fees ($0.3 million), the impact of the Mill Log divestiture ($0.6 million) and general cost containment actions ($0.4 million). These decreases were partially offset by an increase to amortization expense due to a change in assumptions ($0.4 million). As a percent of revenues, ME&A expenses were 22.4% for the fiscal 2020 third quarter, compared to 22.4% for the same period last fiscal year. Year-to-date, ME&A expenses were $48.1 million, compared to $55.3 million for the fiscal 2019 nine-month period. As a percent of revenues, year-to-date ME&A expenses were 25.7%, compared to 24.0% for the same period last fiscal year.
Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $0.5 million in the fiscal 2020 third quarter, compared to restructuring charges of $0.1 million in the same period last fiscal year. Restructuring activities during the fiscal 2020 third quarter related primarily to ongoing cost reduction and productivity actions at the Company’s European operations. Year-to-date, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $4.9 million, compared to $0.7 million for the same period last fiscal year.
The Company recorded a $27.6 million non-cash goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charge in the fiscal 2020 third quarter related to the unprecedented uncertainty in the Company’s markets due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, along with an historic decline in oil prices impacting the global energy market.
The fiscal 2020 nine-month tax rate of 8.9% was significantly lower than the prior year nine month rate of 24.6%. The current year rate was significantly impacted by the $27.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge booked in the third quarter, which resulted in a 13.8% decrease to the effective rate. The current year rate was also impacted by the GILTI (Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income) provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which require the inclusion of foreign income but prohibit certain foreign deductions and credits when in a domestic loss position. The impact of the GILTI provision was to reduce the current year effective rate by 2.7%. Income generated in foreign jurisdictions and other tax preference items also impacted the rate.
Net loss attributable to Twin Disc for the fiscal 2020 third quarter was $(25.2 million), or ($1.92) per share, compared to net income attributable to Twin Disc of $4.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2019 third quarter. Year-to-date, net loss attributable to Twin Disc was $(38.1 million), or ($2.89) per share, compared to net income attributable to Twin Disc of $11.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2019 nine months.
Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary stated, “We are focused on strengthening our balance sheet by proactively reducing working capital levels, generating positive operating cash flow, and lowering debt. During the third quarter, we generated $5.3 million of cash from operating activities, and proactively paid down $9.6 million of debt from second quarter levels. Working capital at March 27, 2020 was $110.3 million, compared to $127.3 million at June 30, 2019. In addition, we have deferred all non-essential spending and capital expenditures for the remainder of this year to conserve cash until the economic environment becomes clearer.”
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)
| For the Quarter
Ended
|For the Three
Quarters Ended
|March 27,
|March 29,
|March 27,
|March 29,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|68,636
|$
|77,420
|$
|187,462
|$
|230,216
|Cost of goods sold
|52,087
|54,303
|145,566
|157,026
|Gross profit
|16,549
|23,117
|41,896
|73,190
|Marketing, engineering and
administrative expenses
|15,349
|17,375
|48,106
|55,269
|Restructuring expenses
|532
|131
|4,902
|738
|Goodwill and other impairment charge
|27,603
|–
|27,603
|–
|Other operating income
|–
|(1,357
|)
|–
|(1,357
|)
|(Loss) income from operations
|(26,935
|)
|6,968
|(38,715
|)
|18,540
|Interest expense
|488
|449
|1,324
|1,583
|Other expense, net
|898
|490
|1,618
|1,608
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
and noncontrolling interest
|(28,321
|)
|6,029
|(41,657
|)
|15,349
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(3,145
|)
|1,442
|(3,722
|)
|3,780
|Net (loss) income
|(25,176
|)
|4,587
|(37,935
|)
|11,569
|Less: Net earnings attributable to
|noncontrolling interest, net of tax
|(54
|)
|(27
|)
|(122
|)
|(75
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc
|$
|(25,230
|)
|$
|4,560
|$
|(38,057
|)
|$
|11,494
|(Loss) income per share data:
| Basic (loss) income per share attributable
to Twin Disc common shareholders
|$
|(1.92
|
)
|$
|0.35
|$
|(2.89
|
)
|$
|0.91
| Diluted (loss) income per share attributable
to Twin Disc common shareholders
|$
|(1.92
|
)
|$
|0.34
|$
|(2.89
|
)
|$
|0.90
|Weighted average shares outstanding data:
|Basic shares outstanding
|13,175
|12,914
|13,147
|12,437
|Diluted shares outstanding
|13,175
|13,146
|13,147
|12,652
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(25,176
|)
|$
|4,587
|$
|(37,935
|)
|$
|11,569
|Benefit plan adjustments, net of
taxes of $490, $146, $828, and $437, respectively
|
1,593
|
478
|
2,698
|
1,427
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(1,266
|)
|(869
|)
|(2,615
|)
|(3,217
|)
|Unrealized loss on cash flow hedge,
net of income taxes of $178, $0,
$177 and $0, respectively
|(582
|)
|–
|(579
|)
|–
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|(25,431
|)
|4,196
|(38,431
|)
|9,779
| Less: Comprehensive income
attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(46
|)
|(44
|)
|
|(132
|)
|(52
|)
| Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
Twin Disc
|$
|(25,477
|)
|$
|4,152
|$
|(38,563
|)
|$
|9,727
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited)
|March 27,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|8,434
|$
|12,362
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|31,514
|44,013
|Inventories
|127,615
|125,893
|Prepaid expenses
|6,681
|11,681
|Other
|8,128
|8,420
|Total current assets
|182,372
|202,369
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|72,863
|71,258
|Goodwill, net
|–
|25,954
|Intangible assets, net
|19,925
|25,353
|Deferred income taxes
|22,848
|18,178
|Other assets
|3,152
|3,758
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|301,160
|$
|346,870
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|2,000
|$
|2,000
|Accounts payable
|27,909
|31,468
|Accrued liabilities
|42,160
|41,646
|Total current liabilities
|72,069
|75,114
|Long-term debt
|40,874
|40,491
|Lease obligations
|13,340
|12,646
|Accrued retirement benefits
|22,502
|25,878
|Deferred income taxes
|5,780
|7,429
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,560
|2,494
|Total liabilities
|157,125
|164,052
|Twin Disc shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value
|–
|–
|Common shares authorized: 30,000,000;
Issued: 14,632,802; no par value
|
42,286
|
45,047
|Retained earnings
|158,415
|196,472
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(38,476
|)
|(37,971
|)
|162,225
|203,548
|Less treasury stock, at cost
(1,226,809 and 1,392,524 shares, respectively)
|18,796
|21,332
|Total Twin Disc shareholders’ equity
|143,429
|182,216
|Noncontrolling interest
|606
|602
|Total equity
|144,035
|182,818
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|301,160
|$
|346,870
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Quarters Ended
|March 27,
2020
|March 29,
2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(37,935
|)
|$
|11,569
| Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
provided (used) by operating activities, net of acquired assets:
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,917
|6,974
|Restructuring expenses
|2,556
|28
|Goodwill and other impairment charge
|27,603
|–
|Provision for deferred income taxes
|(6,225
|)
|1,158
|Stock compensation expense and other non-cash changes, net
|859
|2,123
|Amortization of inventory fair value step-up
|–
|3,223
|Gain on sale of Mill Log
|–
|(865
|)
|Gain on contingent consideration of Veth Propulsion acquisition
|–
|(492
|)
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities
|9,556
|(35,876
|)
|Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|5,331
|(12,158
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisitions of fixed assets
|(9,155
|)
|(8,911
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|109
|145
|Other, net
|(27
|)
|(229
|)
|Proceeds from sale of Mill Log, net of costs to sell
|–
|5,158
|Acquisition of Veth Propulsion, less cash acquired
|–
|(60,195
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(9,073
|)
|(64,032
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Borrowings under revolving loan arrangement
|78,597
|123,904
|Repayments of revolver loans
|(76,805
|)
|(99,156
|)
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(1,164
|)
|(23,872
|)
|Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
|(127
|)
|(115
|)
|Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation
|(913
|)
|(926
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|–
|32,210
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|–
|36
|Borrowings under term debt arrangement
|–
|44,151
|Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
|(412
|)
|76,232
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|226
|544
|Net change in cash
|(3,928
|)
|586
|Cash:
|Beginning of period
|12,362
|15,171
|End of period
|$
|8,434
|$
|15,757
|RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA
(In thousands; unaudited)
|For the
Quarter Ended
|For the
Three Quarters Ended
|March 27,
2020
|March 29,
2019
|March 27,
2020
|March 29,
2019
|Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc
|$
|(25,230
|)
|$
|4,560
|$
|(38,057
|)
|$
|11,494
|Interest expense
|488
|449
|1,324
|1,583
|Income taxes
|(3,145
|)
|1,442
|(3,722
|)
|3,780
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,991
|3,514
|8,917
|10,197
|Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization
|$
|(24,896
|)
|$
|9,965
|$
|(31,538
|)
|$
|27,054
