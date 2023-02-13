The ultimate sports lodge continues to perform at a high level, opening nine new restaurants and landing five major development agreements

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant and 16 other restaurant concepts, is pleased to announce another strong year for Twin Peaks. The leading sports lodge concept generated strong growth throughout 2022 in addition to landing top spots on several prestigious awards lists.

In total, the banner year saw Twin Peaks open nine new lodges, while also signing four new area development agreements (ADAs) to add 26 future lodges in the United States and one ADA in Mexico for an additional 32 lodges. These agreements are expected to allow the brand to surpass the monumental 100-restaurant milestone by spring of 2023.

“We’re proud of the work our teams put in to ensure that Twin Peaks stays at the forefront of the sports bar segment and the restaurant industry as a whole,” said CEO Joe Hummel, who was named one of the most influential restaurant CEOs by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022.

Twin Peaks began 2022 with the opening of its third lodge in Mexico City and now has four locations south of the border. The brand enters 2023 with 95 locations across the United States and Mexico with an anticipated 18-20 additional restaurants opening in 2023 in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Greenwood, Indiana; Deer Valley, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio; Springfield, Missouri; as well as Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida to begin the year.

The brand signed several domestic ADAs to expand its footprint, including eight locations across North Carolina with Music City Consulting, four locations in the Ohio River Valley with JEB Food Group and three restaurants in the Pittsburgh area with the Falcons Group. Twin Peaks also secured an agreement with Dos Montes Corp. to add seven locations in Chicago and its largest international ADA to date with its subsidiary, Operadora 2 Montes, for 32 lodges in Mexico.

Twin Peaks also scored a number of industry honors. It placed seventh in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 10 Biggest Sports Bars” and ranked 107th among the publication’s “Top 500 Restaurant Chains.” Twin Peaks also earned additional recognition by being named to Entrepreneur’s “Top 500” list, Black Box’s “Top 5 Restaurant Brands,” and Restaurant Business’ “Top 500” list for 2022.

In addition to these accolades, Twin Peaks continues to level up the sports bar’s menu. Twin Peaks amplified its scratch-made kitchen in 2022 with new artisan Flatbreads, Crispy Mini Beef Tacos, a variety of Street Tacos made with in-house smoked meats, a hand-cut choice New York Strip Steak, and specially crafted dessert and shot pairings.

Twin Peaks wrapped up its banner year by joining several partners in local fundraising initiatives. From serving meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida to fundraising efforts to raise $10,000 for Warriors for Freedom in Oklahoma to various local toy drives and gifting Christmas trees to military families throughout the holidays, Twin Peaks staff gave its time and effort to help support those in need throughout the communities in which it operates.

Capping off the year was Twin Peaks’ partnership with two national nonprofit organizations. Twin Peaks supported the ALS Foundation with a systemwide campaign to raise $15,000 for the organization and hosted the Twin Peaks Annual Hero’s Golf Tournament that raised $100,000 for its military foundation, Tunnel to Towers.

As Twin Peaks looks forward to surpassing the 100-restaurant milestone, the award-winning brand also has more big things in store for 2023 with continued unit growth, exciting marketing promotions for Super Bowl Sunday and March Madness, and a focus on the continued evolution of its sports bar fare with the launch of its new craft cocktails and spirits menu. Guests can also expect an expansion of its premium barrel selects that include refined choices like Angel’s Envy and Stagg Jr. bourbon and Corazon Resposado Buffalo Trace tequila to go along with reimagined cocktails and a fresh batch of quality spirits.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has nearly 100 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

