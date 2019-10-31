Twin Southern California wildfires menace Reagan Library, Getty Museum, homes

A major wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library near Los Angeles on Wednesday as the fiercest Santa Ana winds yet lashed Southern California, forcing meteorologists to create new alert levels to warn of the danger.
