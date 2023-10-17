BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TwinFocus , the premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high-net-worth investors, entrepreneurs, their families, professional investors and select institutions, today announced the appointment of David Daglio as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Global Investment Strategist.

As CIO, Daglio will be responsible for leading the firm’s Investment Committee, overseeing macro investment strategy and guiding private investment activities. Managing Partner John Pantekidis, CFA, who heads the firm’s wealth structuring and tax planning efforts and had been serving in the role of CIO, will work with Daglio to guide the firm’s investment activities and global strategy.

Daglio brings more than two decades of experience in investment research, risk management, asset allocation and client engagement leadership positions to the firm. He spent 22 years at Mellon, an investment firm that merged with the Bank of New York to become BNY Mellon in 2007. As CIO of Mellon, Daglio united and integrated three distinct firms to create a leading $500 billion asset manager, the twelfth largest in the U.S. Throughout his tenure with BNY Mellon, he worked globally with institutional clients and boards, managed investors and achieved five-fold growth in portfolio assets in his funds. Most recently, Daglio was CEO and founder of BC-GUMPS—a tactical asset manager focused on delivering hard-to-find arbitrage opportunities to sophisticated and ultra-high-net-worth investors—which has been acquired by TwinFocus.

“We have known Dave for many years as one of the top investment strategists in the business and have been following his launch of BC-GUMPS closely,” said Paul Karger, CFA, co-founder and Managing Partner at TwinFocus. “We are delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

“With extensive leadership experience and unrivaled knowledge of the financial markets, Dave will play a pivotal role in shaping our investment solutions, enriching the value we bring to clients and driving our firm’s success in the years to come,” added Wesley Karger, CFA, co-founder and Managing Partner at TwinFocus. “In addition, we believe the research principals Dave developed at BC-GUMPS, which explicitly allow for the sourcing and extraction of asymmetric returns, can complement and enhance a diversified portfolio.”

“As a long-time client of TwinFocus, I have seen firsthand the care and dedication with which the team supports individuals, families and institutions throughout their wealth journey,” said Daglio. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and investment approach to continue delivering an unparalleled level of service to our clients.”

Daglio is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and earned his MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business and bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

About TwinFocus

TwinFocus is a premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high-net-worth investors, entrepreneurs, their families, professional investors and select institutions looking to preserve, enhance and transfer wealth across multiple generations. TwinFocus’ proprietary total balance sheet approach and direct investing platform incorporate the nuances and complexities of all family members. The firm integrates all aspects of tax, legal, investment, philanthropic and intergenerational planning in its tireless pursuit of establishing enduring legacies.

Headquartered in Boston with an office in Mayfair, London, TwinFocus oversees more than $7 billion of assets and manages diversified investment solutions that include exclusive access to unique direct investments in private equity and real estate. For more information, visit www.TwinFocus.com .