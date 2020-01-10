Twinlab Consolidation Corporation announces successful implementation of NetSuite ERP system

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

New ERP system will help Twinlab better manage data and communicate seamlessly on all sides of its business.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TLCC) (“TCC” or “Twinlab”) announced today that it has successfully completed a long awaited ERP system upgrade, choosing Oracles NetSuite platform to help sustain its current growth trajectory into the future. The upgrade has taken six months to complete given Twinlab’s robust retail footprint and growing D2C sales, and NetSuite’s single system will replace four legacy systems that Twinlab has been operating.  The company also expects to see its customer experience be enhanced as NetSuite’s data search capabilities will allow Twinlab’s customer service personnel to engage in real time problem solving. Twinlab calls some of the nations biggest retailers as customers including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and CVS. Smaller nationwide chains such as GNC, Whole Foods and Vitamin Shoppe also make up a huge segment of sales.

“The NetSuite implementation has helped us streamline our O2C and P2P process enabling us to electronically communicate with our 3PL and other partners.  This is a first step in our strategic move to realize efficiency, consolidate systems and automate our process thereby giving us an ability to grow” stated Sunil Koppa, Director of Information Technology for Twinlab.

Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TCC), founded in 1968, makes and markets dietary supplements under multiple popular brand names including Twinlab, Reserveage, REAAL, Re-Body and Metabolife.  Widely regarded as the creator of the body-building craze in the 80s and 90s, Twinlab has successfully evolved its brand into a household name for customers of all ages and demographics. TCC is headquartered in Boca Raton FL, with representatives spread throughout the United States.

“Being able to automate processes that can adapt to change will eliminate our need to manage every single operation. NetSuite provides that automation for us as a “one-stop shop” solution. As senior executives, we have to maintain an innovative mindset and look for opportunities to improve our business operations anywhere we can. This is a cost effective solution creating immediate impact to our operations. It’s really a no-brainer” said Twinlab Vice-President Ryan Zackon when reached for comment.

CONTACT: For further information contact Sr. Director of Marketing Yamit Sadok (TLCC) at (561) 443-2805 or  [email protected]

For investor Relations, please visit www.tchhome.com
