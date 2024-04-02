America’s favorite hard iced tea is introducing a first-of-its-kind innovation to offer the ultimate golfing advantage with an extra ball right in your pants.

Twisted Tea Cheater Pants Twisted Tea introduces Cheater Pants, designed to make golf as fun as drinking a hard iced tea.

Boston, MA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the masterminds behind everyone’s favorite hard iced tea, is shaking up the golf world with its newest creation: Twisted Tea Cheater Pants. Designed to offer a sneaky solution to every golfer’s dilemma – a lost ball – these pants come with an extra ball to discreetly drop wherever you’d like on the course… because everyone deserves a mulligan.

Embrace your inner rulebreaker and let these pants be your secret weapon on the course. When your perfect swing turns into a total miss and your ball goes MIA, activate the caddy in your pants to release your ball, and boom, you’re back in play before your buddies even notice.

So, how do they work? Like any pair of golf pants, Twisted Tea Cheater Pants have pockets. But one of them is different. When you’re in need of your extra ball, simply place your hand against the hidden magnet in the special pocket and it will send the ball through a secret hole down your pant leg onto the green. Once you sink it, crack open an ice-cold Twisted Tea to celebrate— it’s tea time on the green!

“Golf is hard and so is our tea. That’s why we’re bringing our fans Cheater Pants, a never-been-done-before innovation to make their game as fun as sipping a Twisted Tea,” said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. “As the world tunes into the most iconic golf tournament this week, we see our Cheater Pants as a symbol of freedom for golfers who appreciate the opportunity to play by their own rules. Because every golfer deserves a second chance, and every game needs a twist!”

Priced at only $18.00 per pair (just like the cost of your weekly Twisted Tea 12-pack!), Cheater Pants offer unbeatable performance at an affordable price. Exclusively available on the Tea Store https://shop.twistedtea.com/twistedteagolf , these limited-edition pants will be released as the world tunes in to golf this week on:

Friday, April 5

Tuesday, April 9

Friday, April 12

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on the chance to up your golf game – these Cheater Pants are sure to go fast!

And while you wait for your pair, we recommend stocking up on golf’s perfect pairing: smooth, refreshing and damn delicious Twisted Tea. A golf essential, Twisted Tea kicks the fun up a notch with real tea flavor and 5% ABV. Find Twisted Tea near you at twistedtea.com/locations and follow along @TwistedTea on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com .

About Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

Attachment

Twisted Tea Cheater Pants

CONTACT: Taylor Jette Twisted Tea 4136685373 [email protected] Moira Obrien Multiply 8605025959 [email protected]