Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TWITTER LAWSUIT ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilshiemer LLP Notifies Twitter Investors of a New Class Action Lawsuit Based on Whistleblower Allegations and Upcoming Deadline

TWITTER LAWSUIT ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilshiemer LLP Notifies Twitter Investors of a New Class Action Lawsuit Based on Whistleblower Allegations and Upcoming Deadline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) based on recent allegations of a whistleblower as reported by CNN and The Washington Post.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Twitter securities between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 14, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. 

On August 23, 2022, CNN published an article entitled “Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies.” According to the CNN article, the whistleblower alleges that “Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users’ personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.” The CNN article also states that the disclosure was “sent last month to a number of US government agencies and congressional committees, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.” The whistleblower reportedly is “Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, who was previously the company’s head of security, reporting directly to the CEO.”

The August 23, 2022 CNN article also states that “[w]hat Zatko says he found was a company with extraordinarily poor security practices, including giving thousands of the company’s employees — amounting to roughly half the company’s workforce — access to some of the platform’s critical controls” and that Zatko alleges “the company’s senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter’s serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service.” Additionally, the CNN article states that “[t]he whistleblower also says Twitter executives don’t have the resources to fully understand the true number of bots on the platform. . . .”

Following this news, the price of Twitter shares fell $3.15 per share, or 7.3%, to close at $39.86 per share on August 23, 2022.

A complaint has been filed alleging, among other things, that during the Class Period the Defendants – Twitter, Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey who was the CEO during part of the Class Period, Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal, and Twitter’s CFO Ned Segal – made false and misleading statements that failed to disclose that Twitter knew about security problems on its platform and actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX – Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Pamela Mayer
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.