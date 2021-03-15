Two Achieve3000 Learning Solutions Awarded Research-Based Design Product Certifications

Evidence-based solutions accelerate literacy growth for students in preschool through high school

Red Bank, NJ, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Achieve3000, the leader in differentiated instruction for in-school and remote learning, was awarded Research-Based Design product certifications from Digital Promise for Achieve3000 Literacy, its literacy acceleration solution for grades 2-12, and Smarty Ants, its foundational literacy solution for PreK-2.

Digital Promise’s product certifications are designed to offer educators and administrators timely, reliable information about ed-tech products to support evidence-based decision-making.

To receive consideration for this product certification, Achieve3000 submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between research on how students learn and the design of its products. The company was one of seven to receive the Research-Based Design product certification this year.

Proven, Research-Based Learning Solutions

“We’re excited and honored to have our Achieve3000 Literacy and Smarty Ants solutions recognized by Digital Promise,” said Stuart Udell, Achieve3000 CEO. “Their Research-Based Design product certification is the gold standard for digital learning products.”

“Those supporting learning with technology are looking for high-quality products,” said Christina Luke Luna, senior director of lifelong learning pathways at Digital Promise. “Through Digital Promise Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products by identifying ed-tech that is truly based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms.”

The Research-Based Design and Learner Variability certifications use a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with nearly 100 educators across the United States as well as Digital Promise’s Learner Variability, Marketplace, and Learning Sciences Research teams. Further detail about certification development can be found in Digital Promise’s reports.

