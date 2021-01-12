Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Two-act play explores the journey of Jack as he longs for acceptance and finding joy and fulfilment in a small town beset with troubles

Two-act play explores the journey of Jack as he longs for acceptance and finding joy and fulfilment in a small town beset with troubles

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Jane V King releases ‘The Pier End: A Play in Two Acts’

CARDIFF, Wales, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jane V King is inspired by the natural world, finding piers as spiritual places where problems can be thought through and solved. Her book, “The Pier End: A Play in Two Acts” (published by Balboa Press) was written in response to a request for a new community play that could celebrate local talent. It has been compared to a medieval mystery play. The intention is to bring people together in creative celebration to entertain local audiences.

 

Set at “the other end of the pier” on the edge of a small town beset with troubles, the play is about Jack, an orphan, although both of his parents are still alive and are in unknown locations. He acts as a mentor and supporter in his community. But when he is on his own, he has dark thoughts about his lack of kinship. He tries to fill the void by dating three girls simultaneously, and he dislikes himself for his faithlessness. He interacts with the local councilor who represents the problems of the sad little town and he was overjoyed to find his mother after so many years apart.

 

“This two act play explores timeless, universal themes such as the power of love and family, but is firmly in the present to relate to the modern day concerns of the cast and audience. It allows local talents to be incorporated, with original songs they can use and interpret in their own way,” King says.

 

King finds the end of a pier a mystical place where “earth, sea, and sky all meet.” She hopes that “The Pier End: A Play in Two Acts” will provide readers an uplifted feeling that they can go and meditate.  For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816346-the-pier-end

 

“The Pier End: A Play in Two Acts”

By Jane V King

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 48 pages | ISBN 9781982258108

E-Book | 48 pages | ISBN 9781982258115

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Jane V King has taught extensively across several subjects, including Science and Drama. She graduated from the University of Birmingham with an honors degree in biological sciences. She has run countless drama projects, including being principal of a branch of the world’s largest after school organization for children. She is married, is a mother and grandmother, and lives in the beautiful Vale of Glamorgan in Wales.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Balboa Press
844-682-1282
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.