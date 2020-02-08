Two casualties brought out of Thai mall after shooting: witness

Two casualties were brought out of a Thai shopping mall early on Sunday after security forces stormed in to rescue trapped people and hunt down a soldier on a shooting rampage, a Reuters witness said.
