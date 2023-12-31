Boy and girl pulled from the water by members of the public on Sunday afteroon, but could not be revivedTwo young children have died after they were found floating in Perth’s Swan River on New Year’s Eve.The boy and girl, both under 10, were spotted at Burswood near Perth Stadium about 5.25pm on Sunday. Continue reading…
