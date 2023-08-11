ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced two oral presentations to take place in the Late-Breaking Science Session entitled “Clinical trial updates on prevention and lipid lowering” at the 2023 ESC Congress taking place August 25-28, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Session Title: CLEAR Outcomes Total Events Analysis Date/Time: August 26, 2023: 1630 CEST Location: Hub Rembrandt Presenter: Stephen Nicholls, MBBS, PhD Victorian Heart Institute, Monash University – Melbourne, Australia AND Session Title: CLEAR Outcomes Analysis by Glycaemic Status Date/Time: August 26, 2023: 1700 CEST Location: Hub Rembrandt Presenter: Kausik K Ray, MD, FMedSci Imperial College London – London, United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is part of the CLEAR clinical research program for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. The CLEAR Program seeks to generate important clinical evidence on the safety and efficacy of bempedoic acid, a first in a class ATP citrate lyase inhibitor contained in NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and its potential role in addressing additional critical unmet medical needs. More than 60,000 people will have participated in the program by the time of its completion. The CLEAR Program includes 5 label-enabling Phase III studies as well as other key Phase IV studies with the potential to reach more than 70 million people with or at risk for CVD based on elevated LDL-C.



Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alexis Callahan

investorrelations@esperion.com

(406) 539-1762

Media:

Tiffany Aldrich

corporateteam@esperion.com

(616) 443-8438