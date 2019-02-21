Two Day Programme: The Role of the Senior HR Manager – London, United Kingdom – June 12th-13th, 2019

Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Asia-Pacific Home Security Systems Market Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy Report 2014-2019 & 2025 - February 21, 2019
- Engaging with UK Financial Advisors, 2019 Report – Focus on Key Issues Affecting IFAs and Their Businesses - February 21, 2019
- United Kingdom Online Returns Market 2018: The Value of the Online Returns Channel is Forecast to Rise 27.3% out to 2023 - February 21, 2019