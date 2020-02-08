Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses

President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday ousted the two witnesses who provided the most damaging testimony during his impeachment investigation: Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
