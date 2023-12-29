The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain a crime scene for some timeTwo people are dead and more than a dozen have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash west of the Blue Mountains in NSW.Emergency services were called to the scene of the five-car crash on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, 15km north of Lithgow, just before 1pm. Continue reading…
