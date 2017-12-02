Two dead as Honduran army enforces curfew while vote count stalls

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Two people died as Honduran security forces clashed with demonstrators and fanned out to enforce a curfew, officials said on Saturday, after a contested presidential election triggered looting and protests.
