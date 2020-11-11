Two educational leaders share a practical road map that leads to an insightful path to living in happy and healthy relationships

Breaking News
Drs. Gemma and Tim Brennan release ‘Connective Balance from Within: The D.R.E.A.M.E.R. Way’

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “How do we find the answers to all of our deepest questions about life, and then utilize those answers to create a pathway to achieving all our dreams? Drs. Gemma and Tim Brennan shares with others what they have learned that helped them keep life’s priorities in order and sustain emotional wellness in “Connective Balance from Within: The D.R.E.A.M.E.R. Way” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

This insightful guide to achieving connective inner balance rely on Gemma and Tim’s professional experience as educational leaders to share a road map that teaches readers to appreciate their beginnings, wisely use their talents and then begin expanding their life’s possibilities through positive change, laughter and emotional wellness. While guiding them to focus on themselves, where they are in their journey and their attitudes for the trip ahead, Gemma and Tim introduce a new method of living that employs energy connections from seven sources; diet, rest, exercise, awareness, meditation, expression and renewal to provide a multitude of positive benefits. Included are introspective questions and writing exercises that encourage self-reflection and growth.

 

“Many of us don’t always understand the ‘movement’ of life or appreciating that it is our journey which we can be somewhat in charge of on a daily basis. Our book ‘gives’ the reader permission to take time for themselves so they can understand how to help themselves to be happy, feel joy and to realize the importance of emotional wellness,” Gemma and Tim say. “A positive life’s goal is what we need to take care of ourselves so we can take care of those we love. We would be better able to keep ourselves healthy emotionally, psychologically, physically and spiritually by keeping our lives in the best possible balance.”

     

“Connective Balance from Within: The D.R.E.A.M.E.R. Way” was written for readers to remember that they can be in charge of their own lives once they are truthful to themselves as to how they believe they were meant to live their lives. “We want to be their cheerleaders as they do so,” Gemma and Tim conclude. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Connective-Balance-Within-D-R-M/dp/1480889881

 

“Connective Balance from Within: The D.R.E.A.M.E.R. Way”

By Drs. Gemma and Tim Brennan

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480889903

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480889880

E-Book | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480889897

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Drs. Gemma and Tim Brennan are award-winning trailblazers in the field of education who are passionate about helping others plant seeds of self-confidence. Whether they are presenting workshops, writing a column for Newsweek, volunteering with a coalition to plant community gardens, or leading schools to reach goals, Gemma and Tim possess a deep passion for leading others to achieve their dreams. The Brennans reside in Manchester Township, New Jersey.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

