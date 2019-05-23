TWO FISHER HOUSES OPEN IN THE BRONX, NY

Breaking News
Fisher House Expands Support for Military & Veterans’ Families Receiving Care Far from Home

Dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Bronx Fisher Houses were May 22. These are the first Fisher Houses in New York City and will serve the families of veterans who are being treated at the James Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx. Photo by Kerri Childress

Rockville, MD – The dedication ceremony for the first Fisher Houses in New York City was May 22.  The two new Bronx homes were dedicated by Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Robert Wilkie, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, and James J. Peters VA Medical Center Director, Dr. Erik Langhoff.

The homes will provide lodging for 32 families of veterans and military at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful time – during their hospitalization at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx. Not only will this mean a savings to military and veterans’ families of nearly $3 million a year, but it also will allow veterans to receive care they could not readily access in the past without a place to stay.

 “VA values the support of Fisher House Foundation and our community partners in helping us to keep the Nation’s promise to our veterans,” said Secretary Wilkie. “The two new Fisher Houses will offer comfort to veterans and their families during their time of need—we are thankful to say it’s their “home away from home.”

 A Fisher House creates an instant community for its residents, united by their common mission of supporting a sick or injured loved one, but also provides each individual with a secure and private refuge after a long day at the hospital to rest and recharge.

 “Fisher Houses are built on partnerships.  And partnerships begin with community,” said Fisher. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be part of this. I was born and raised in the Bronx, so it’s like coming home.  I want our veterans and their families to know when they walk in the door of a Fisher House that America cares and we thank them for their service and honor that service in a tangible way.”

Each Fisher House will have 16 handicapped-accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, laundry room and a shared patio. The homes will be gifted to VA as part of the dedication ceremony.                                    

“When you go to a Fisher House, you don’t see a lot of individuals, you see an extended family. These families help each other through the most difficult of circumstances,” said Dr. Langhoff.  “That is what makes a Fisher House extraordinary, and why their partnership with the VA is so critical.”

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veterans’ families: Delta Air Lines, Carson Family Charitable Trust, Anonymous, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, Shipley Foundation, The Gingerbread Ball, Barbara & Robert Sablowsky, Cardinal Health Foundation, Metrovalve, New York Office of the Attorney General, Team Fisher House Fundraisers, Vehicles for Veterans, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

