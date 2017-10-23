Two followers of renegade Nevada rancher plead guilty over armed standoff

(Reuters) – Two supporters of renegade Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy each pleaded guilty on Monday to obstructing a U.S. court order for their role in a 2014 showdown between armed militia members and federal agents who had seized Bundy’s cattle.
